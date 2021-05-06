Whatcom returns to making hospitalization goal as county records 47 new COVID-19 cases

Whatcom County saw 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new related deaths reported Wednesday, May 5, on the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 8,289 confirmed cases and 91 related deaths during the pandemic, according to state data. An additional 320 probable cases — up two from the last report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

During the pandemic, 1.1% of Whatcom’s 8,609 total cases (confirmed and probable cases combined) have resulted in death — better than the statewide 1.4% average of total cases.

Whatcom County’s daily average of newly reported cases the past seven days is 34.3, down from an average of 35.9 one week earlier (April 21-27).

To remain in Phase 3, Whatcom must make at least one of two goals set by the state on the next data evaluation date, which was originally scheduled to occur Tuesday, May 4, but was pushed back two weeks by Inslee:

▪ The first goal is for the county to have fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period. Whatcom’s infection rate was exactly that — 200.0 — from April 14-27, according to the latest update of the state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard on Wednesday, meaning Whatcom is currently, but barely, making the goal. That rate did not change from the number reported Tuesday.

▪ The second goal is for the county to have fewer than five new COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents per seven days. Whatcom had 11 COVID-related hospitalizations (or 4.88 per 100,000 residents) from April 18-24 according to the state’s epidemiological curves. That means Whatcom is making the goal, according to data analysis by The Bellingham Herald.

Whatcom’s reported COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 4 on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard. St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported 27 hospitalizations Thursday, May 6, down three from Wednesday.

Whatcom vaccination update

Wednesday’s vaccination report said that Whatcom County has administered 149,139 doses — up 1.02% (1,745 vaccinations) from the last report. That was slightly ahead of the state’s 1.01% increase in doses administered for the same period.

Vaccination data is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons. Here is what data analysis of the latest numbers by The Bellingham Herald show:

▪ Whatcom County — the ninth-most populated county in Washington state with approximately 3% of the state’s total population, according to 2019 U.S. Census estimates — has administered the ninth-most doses of the 39 counties in the state.

▪ The state estimates 54.78% of eligible Whatcom County residents (those 16 and older) have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine — ninth-highest in the state. The state reports 103,276 people in Whatcom County have initiated vaccination — an increase of 1,174 from the last report.

▪ The state estimates 39.69% of eligible Whatcom County residents are fully vaccinated — eighth-highest in the state. The state reports 74,835 people in Whatcom County are fully vaccinated — an increase of 706 from the last report.

▪ Based on 2019 five-year population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Whatcom County has administered 0.67 doses of vaccine per resident — behind the overall state average of 0.76 doses per person.

▪ Statewide, there have been 5,642,156 vaccine doses administered — up 54,516 from the last report. So far, 3,368,279 residents (54.82% of all eligible residents in the state) have initiated vaccination and 2,419,434 (39.38%) have completed it.

Conquering COVID Climbing Challenge

Ski to Sea may have been canceled for the second straight year due to COVID-19, but Whatcom Events is still trying to make an impact on Whatcom County.

Whatcom Events, the non-profit that organizes a number of Whatcom County events including Ski to Sea, announced that it is hosting the Conquering COVID Climbing Challenge (also known as C4), giving outdoor enthusiasts a reason to hike, bike, run, ski ... or just take in a neighborhood stroll between May 22 and May 31 and raise money for the Bellingham Food Bank.

Those over 18 who want to can register online for the challenge with a minimum $20 donation that goes to the Food Bank, then take to the hills to pursue an outdoor activity and report the total elevation gained during the activity.

“At a time when many outdoor events have been canceled, you can do this one all on your own,” said a news release about the event. “And you will be part of a group working to support the community.

“Some donors have promised to give more money if we gain more elevation and we have a ‘lofty’ $10,000 goal.

“So tell your friends, family and co-workers. Challenge each other. Ask your employer to match your donation or join as a C4 supporting donor. People from anywhere can take part.”

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Wednesday evening:

▪ The U.S. has more than 32.55 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and more than 579,265 deaths.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 154.75 million reported cases and 3.23 million deaths.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Wednesday evening:

▪ 379,100 confirmed cases, up 875 from the last report.

▪ 30,833 probable cases, up 451 from the last report.

▪ 22,614 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, up 58 from the last report.

▪ 6,626,385 total molecular tests, up 16,916 from the last report.

▪ 5,539 deaths related to COVID-19, up 11 from the last report.