On the fence about getting a COVID vaccine? Boundary Bay Brewery may change your mind

On the fence about getting the COVID-19 vaccination?

Boundary Bay Brewery and local contractors have two words to convince you to roll up your sleeve — “FREE BEER!”

The brewery announced in a Facebook post Monday that it is hosting a walk-in vaccine event in from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 4-5, in its Beer Garden.

The Washington National Guard will be administering the Pfizer doses, with help from the Lummi Nation, according to the post, and the event is open to anyone over the age of 16 interested in receiving their first dose.

But here’s what the post said that makes this event so special: “Every person receiving a shot AT THIS EVENT will also receive a FREE beer (or root beer for those under 21) thanks to Ram Construction General Contractors, Dawson Construction, IMCO Construction and Zervas Architects, who are sponsoring this event!”

Those wishing to participate in the event simply need to show up during the event with their ID. Second dose appointments also will be scheduled for those who get a shot.

Boundary Bay went on to remind everyone that it is only a venue hosting the event and employees are not qualified to answer any medical questions regarding the vaccine.

“If you have questions or concerns, please ask your healthcare provider. There will be medical staff on hand at the event tomorrow to answer questions as they arise as well,” the post read.

