Lummi Nation to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Whatcom County students Saturday

The Lummi Nation and Washington State National Guard will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic open for Whatcom County students and their families on Saturday, May 1, in Ferndale.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed, meaning students 16 and older and their family members over the age of 16 can be vaccinated, according to a Lummi Nation release.

The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ferndale High School gymnasium. No insurance is needed to receive a free vaccination.

Pre-registration is required though, and is available online at premod.doh.wa.gov.

“We have a lot of spots still available,” Lummi Nation spokesperson Anthony Hillaire told The Bellingham Herald Friday afternoon.

A quick check Friday afternoon showed more than 700 available slots still available.

A signed parental consent form will be needed for students and can be found on the bellinghamschools.org website.

“Lummi Nation would like to thank our partners at the National Guard, Whatcom County Health Department, and Ferndale High School for making this opportunity possible,” the release stated.