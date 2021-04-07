Nooksack and Lummi tribes offer Pfizer COVID vaccines at upcoming clinics in Whatcom

The Nooksack and Lummi tribes are offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments, both said in separate posts on Facebook.

On its communications page on Facebook, the Nooksack Indian Tribe said its Nooksack Health Clinic is offering the Pfizer vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis — with priority given to tribal members — this month to the entire community, age 16 and older.

Tribes set their own guideline for their vaccine doses because they are sovereign nations, so state guidelines don’t apply, according to the Nooksack Facebook post.

Washington state guidelines are that people as young as 16 and others not already part of the state’s phased vaccine roll out are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting April 15.

Upcoming dates for the Nooksack vaccine clinics will be Tuesday, April 13; Wednesday, April 14; and Tuesday, April 20.

Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nooksack Community Building, 2515 Sulwhanon Drive near Everson.

People are being asked to bring photo or tribal identification as well as an insurance card, although insurance isn’t required in order to get the vaccine.

A second dose will be provided to those who get their first through the clinic.

Lummi Nation is offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, April 10, according to a Facebook post from Lummi Communications.

The National Guard will provide staffing for the event at the tribe’s Silver Reef Casino at 4876 Haxton Way near Ferndale. It’s being done in conjunction with Lummi Tribal Health Center.

Vaccinations, for those who are 16 years and older, are by appointment only and can be made by going to prepmod.doh.wa.gov/reg/9566407129.

Tribal members who want to get vaccinated on Saturday are asked to use the link to schedule their appointment, according to the Facebook post, although there will be some staff on site for tribal members who show up without an appointment.