Here’s the next sign-up for COVID mass vaccination clinic in Bellingham

A total of 200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be offered during a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon, March 27, at Bellingham Technical College.

It will be one of two clinics at the Community Vaccination Center at the college that day.

The other will provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the people who received their first doses on March 6 during a pilot run in which 240 people were vaccinated. This morning clinic is by invitation only, the Whatcom County Health Department announced on Tuesday, March 23.

The afternoon clinic offering first shots of the Moderna vaccine will run 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Building G at Bellingham Technical College, 3028 Lindbergh Ave. Getting a shot at this clinic will require an appointment.

People eligible to receive the vaccine under Washington state’s phased rollout plan can sign up starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

Do so by going to prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

People who don’t have internet access or an email address, or who need language interpretation can call 360-778-6075 for help in scheduling an appointment.

The next COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Community Vaccination Center at Bellingham Technical College is set for Saturday, March 27. Whatcom County Health Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

To avoid possible long wait times, online scheduling is recommended.

Don’t call if you have internet access, the health department said.

“It’s much faster to schedule online than over the phone, and the phone service needs to be prioritized for those who can’t schedule online,” officials said on Tuesday.

People getting their first of a two-dose vaccine series at the Community Vaccination Center will have their appointment for a second dose scheduled for them.

They will also get email reminders when their second-dose appointment nears, officials said.

To make sure people don’t get too close to each other, people are asked to arrive within five minutes of their appointment time.

Those who arrive early need to wait in their vehicles or away from the Community Vaccination Center, maintaining at least 6 feet from others.

Upcoming hours and days of additional clinics will be limited by the number of doses received from the Washington State Department of Health.

The vaccines provided will vary, based on what’s available.

The Whatcom County Health Department has said it will announce weekly clinic dates and times on Tuesdays, and will open registration on Wednesdays — for at least one more week.

The large-scale clinic for the community is a collaboration of health care providers and others that include Bellingham Technical College, Family Care Network, PeaceHealth, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, Unity Care NW, Whatcom County Health Department, Whatcom Unified Command, and Hoagland Pharmacy.

Students in the nursing programs at BTC and Whatcom Community College help staff the site.

Learn more about the clinic, what to expect, and directions for driving or taking public transportation to BTC by going to vaccinatewhatcom.org. A video, in English and Spanish, on how to schedule an appointment is on the website as well.

Who is e ligible for vaccination

Washington state is allowing vaccinations by phases. Check yours online at findyourphasewa.org.

Eligible phase 1B, tiers 3 and 4, starting March 31:

▪ People age 60 to 64 years old.

▪ People with two or more comorbidities, which are underlying health conditions listed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

▪ More people living in congregate settings, including correctional facilities, group homes for those with disabilities, and people who are homeless and living in or access services in such settings.

▪ More workers in congregate settings, including restaurants, manufacturing and construction.

Eligible phase 1B, tier 2, starting March 17:

▪ Critical workers employed in certain congregate settings, including agriculture, food processing, fishing vessels, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, and prisons and jails.

▪ Those who are 16 years and older who are pregnant or who have disabilities that put them at high risk.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1B, tier 1:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multi-generational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over 50 and unable to live independently, who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home.

▪ Educators and staff in grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade as well as licensed child care workers.

Not eligible in this phase are people younger than 50, people over 50 who care for a partner or friend, or any parent or guardian caring for their small child or teen.

Previously and still eligible, Phase 1A:

▪ High-risk health care workers.

▪ High-risk first responders.

▪ Residents and staff of congregate living settings, such as nursing homes.

▪ All other workers in health care settings who are at risk.