A year later, COVID wins again — Ski to Sea canceled for second straight time

COVID-19 has claimed one of Whatcom County’s signature sporting events for a second consecutive year, as Whatcom Events announced the cancellation of the 2021 Ski to Sea.

The news came only 24 hours after Gov. Jay Inslee announced that Whatcom County, along with the rest of the North Region, were moving to Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery” plan, allowing for some more sports opportunities, as well as loosened restrictions on restaurants and gyms.

“This decision was not made lightly. It is based upon a host of considerations, including the inability to stage a race that would allow all of us to experience the personal (camaraderie) that is at the core of the event,” race organizer Whatcom Events said in a letter to the community and racers announcing the move Friday, Feb. 12.

Whatcom Events said it explored a number of options for holding the iconic seven-leg relay from Mt. Baker Ski Area to Bellingham Bay on Memorial Day weekend, including ones that would adapt the race to run under the state’s guidelines for outdoor recreational activities.

But those efforts couldn’t devise a workable plan, and that, plus a survey of 263 past team captains in which half said they were unlikely or very unlikely to attempt forming a team under the current COVID-induced conditions, made the decision to cancel the only viable choice.

“Our goal is to renew the race under circumstances that will allow it to continue for years to come, which would be significantly threatened if we experience another shutdown or low turnout,” Whatcom Events said. “Last year’s cancellation resulted in a $65,000 loss to Whatcom Events.”

To help offset some of those costs and lost revenue this year, Whatcom Events encouraged visiting a GoFundMe fundraiser, seeking to raise $10,000 by March 31. “Swag” — including Ski to Sea caps, hats, mugs and bags — is included for those who make donations of certain amounts.

Whatcom Events also said teams that paid entry fees for the 2020 race and deferred that money to 2021 will have those fees honored for the 2022 race.

Last year’s race was canceled on March 23, only two weeks after Whatcom County saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

“We look forward to seeing and being with everyone for the 2022 Ski to Sea Race. Best of health to you and yours,” the letter concluded.