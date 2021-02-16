Here’s how much Whatcom got in pandemic relief to help renters

Hundreds of low-income Whatcom County residents could get help paying their rent with a nearly $7 million federal grant.

Members of the Whatcom County Council voted unanimously Feb. 9 to accept a $6,911,585 grant from the U.S. Treasury Department as part of pandemic relief for rent and utility assistance and other housing expenses.

“Obviously the COVID crisis is impacting people in terms of their ability to pay rents,” Councilman Todd Donovan said during an online County Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9.

“This I think triples or maybe quadruples what we’ve been able to do previously with our rental assistance program. It’s probably not going to be enough, but it’s most welcome.”

During an earlier council committee meeting Tuesday, Councilman Rud Browne emphasized that Whatcom County officials pursued the grant in anticipation of a looming eviction crisis.

“I want to again compliment the Health Department and our county staff for being pit bulls at getting federal and state funding,” Browne said.

Whatcom County Health Department officials applied for the funding and the money was sent within a few days, said Anne Deacon, human services manager.

“I’ve never seen the federal government act quite so quickly,” Deacon said.

Some 12% of Washington renters are behind on their rent, including several thousand local residents, Deacon said.

“We have between three and five thousand residents in our community that maybe have rental challenges,” Deacon told the council.

Funds will be distributed through the Opportunity Council and could help 1,000 to 1,500 households earning 80% or less of the average median income, which is $47,800 for a single person and $68,250 for a family of four, according to 2020 Housing and Urban Development data.

Median family income for the Bellingham area was $86,300 in 2020.

Funds will provide rental aid for up to 12 months, including back rent and advance payment to landlords, Deacon said.

Funds will be monitored to make sure they go where they are intended, she said.