Ten inmates at Whatcom County Jail’s Work Center test positive for COVID-19

Ten inmates at the Whatcom County Jail’s Work Center on Division Street in Bellingham have tested positive for COVID-19, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

They represent the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 at either the downtown main jail or the Work Center during the pandemic.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, an inmate in one of the minimum security units at the Work Center notified corrections deputies that they were experiencing some mild symptoms often associated with COVID, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The inmate was immediately put in isolation, evaluated by medical staff and tested for COVID-19, according to the release. After that test came back positive, the inmate was placed in medical isolation and is currently being monitored regularly and receiving care.

Nine of 15 other inmates in the same dormitory also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release. All those that tested positive were isolated at the Work Center and are under medical supervision and care.

“The Sheriff’s Office Corrections Bureau is working closely with the Whatcom County Health Department on tracking all potential exposures,” the release stated. “Complicating the response to this event is the jail’s lack of any medical negative pressure area.”

The Work Center is generally reserved for lower security inmates being held in custody due to a judge’s order.

According to the weekly jail snapshot provided by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Correction Chief Wendy Jones, the Work Center’s maximum capacity is 150 inmates, with 70 beds reserved for full custody, lower security inmates. The rest of the beds are used by work crew and work release inmates.

As of Tuesday, there were 52 inmates housed at the Work Center, according to the snapshot, while another 149 were at the main jail.

Since the pandemic, the release stated that the sheriff’s office has followed protocols to screen and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the main jail and the Work Center, including:

▪ Using booking restrictions to reduce the jail population by one third to provide social distancing.

▪ Screening as inmates are booked into the jail.

▪ Providing personal protection equipment to inmates and jail staff.

“The Sheriff’s Office realizes the importance of continued vigilance to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” the release states.