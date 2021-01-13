Coronavirus

Health official: Here’s what preventing Whatcom economy from opening amid rising COVID cases

Many Whatcom County residents are flouting guidelines meant to limit the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic, endangering lives and crippling the local economy, the county’s top health official told the County Council.

In an online meeting to update elected officials on the status of COVD-19 vaccinations and infections, Health Director Erika Lautenbach said residents who keep socializing with friends and attending parties and large gatherings are spreading the virus at an “unprecedented” pace.

“We are half-assing this as a community and we need to step up, we need to step up for our economy,” Lautenbach said.

Monthly average infections are on schedule to triple in January, Lautenbach said.

COVID-19 cases in January could likely equal the number of cases reported from March through December 2020, doubling the total pandemic case count, she said.

“This really is nothing like what we’ve seen in terms of magnitude or volume of cases,” Lautenbach told the council.

