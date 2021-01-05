Here’s how Bellingham is helping to plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Bellingham will allow the use of public buildings for COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and related services after a City Council vote Monday, Jan. 4.

One such site could be the former Jerns Funeral Home at Sunset Drive and James Street, said Mark Gardner, a legislative analyst for the city.

Other sites are possible, Gardner told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Fire Chief Bill Hewett said the city measure amended an earlier emergency order to allow use of private buildings instead of just public buildings as the city begins preparation for countywide vaccine distribution.

“We’re still participating in Whatcom Unified Command and supporting the (Whatcom County) Health Department and our area (health-care) providers,” Hewett told The Herald.

“Part of the solution to both testing and vaccination has been engaging those folks in the private sector,” he said. “(Monday’s measure) allows us to be more quick and nimble in setting up their temporary facilities.”

Currently, only front-line health care workers, firefighter-EMTs, and others designated “1A” are receiving the first available doses, he said.