’Today marks a day of hope’ as COVID vaccinations begin with St. Joseph nurse, doctor

A registered nurse and doctor who have treated COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at St. Joseph were the first and second health care workers at the hospital to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18 — a day celebrated as a new beginning.

Workers at the Bellingham hospital clapped after Agnes Kuc, a nurse in the hospital’s COVID unit, received the first shot. The nurse said she was happy she was selected to be the first and felt hopeful that “we’re getting closer right now to the end of the pandemic.”

Dr. Raj Deol received the second shot.

“It’s a miracle,” Deol said of the vaccine.

PeaceHealth, which owns the hospital, received 975 doses of the vaccine this week — among the first in Washington state to do so.

“After many, many dark days of despair, today marks a day of hope. Every day for the last 10 months, our caregivers have provided compassionate and exceptional care under very, very difficult circumstances,” said Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi, chief medical officer for PeaceHealth Northwest.

The vaccine is given in two doses, 21 days apart.

This story will be updated.