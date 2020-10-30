Check out these places in Whatcom County for socially-distanced ’Trip or Treat’ on Friday

Put on your costumes and get ready to “Trip or Treat” in Whatcom County on Friday, Oct. 30.

Organized by chambers of commerce in Whatcom County, the event gives kids something to do in a year when the COVID-19 pandemic has upended trick-or-treating.

“Trip or Treat” is a socially-distanced event that makes it possible for parents to get their kids out of the house for a drive around the county, organizers said.

It runs 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s how it works:

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Go online to whatcomtriportreat.com to find a map that shows the stops, which include business locations in Bellingham, Blaine, Lynden, Ferndale, Everson and eastern Whatcom County.

▪ “Trip or Treat” participants must remain in their vehicle.

▪ There will be one collection bag/bucket allowed per vehicle.

▪ The person who collects the candy for the vehicle must be masked for COVID-19. “The spookier, the better,” organizers said.

▪ Participating businesses also must follow health-and-safety guidelines that include mask-wearing.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ “Some sort of hands-free tool must be used to give the candy bag” to the vehicle, the organizers said. “Tongs, grabbers, witch’s spoon, skeleton’s hand, candy shoot, gloves, etc.”

There’s even a virtual costume contest.

Participants should post their best costume picture to the event’s Facebook page by 5 p.m. with the hashtags #triportreat2020, #whatcomcostumecontest and #whatcomtriportreat.

Judges will announce the winner by 6 p.m. Winners will be contacted to receive their prize.