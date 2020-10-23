Uninsured adults in Washington can get a free flu vaccine at these grocery stores

Uninsured adults can now get a free flu vaccine at 23 participating Safeway and Albertsons locations across Washington.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the state, the arrival of the regular flu season may put more people in the hospital and strain the health care system. With this concern in mind, the state Department of Health has partnered with both companies to offer this vaccine through June 2021 or while supplies last, according to the department.

Adults who take advantage of this program will not be charged an administration fee, and they will not have to prove their residency or immigration status, the release read.

According to a list of participating locations, sites include:

Safeway Pharmacy, 1275 E. Sunset Drive, Bellingham.

Safeway Pharmacy, 3215 Harrison Avenue NW, Olympia.

Safeway Pharmacy, 1112 S. M Street and 1302 E. 38th St., Tacoma.

Safeway Pharmacy, 2825 Kennewick Ave., Kennewick.

The state health department recommends anyone 6 months or older be vaccinated to protect against the highly contagious flu every year. Anyone under 19 years old can already get a flu vaccine, and other recommended vaccines, for free, the release added.

The release also warned that the flu is more likely to cause complications in young children, pregnant women, people with underlying health conditions and those aged 65 or older.

People with insurance are also recommended to get a flu vaccine now, the release read. Most insurance policies cover the vaccine, including Medicare and Apple Health.