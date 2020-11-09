After nine months with COVID-19, these mask rules are still in effect for Whatcom County

The U.S. could surpass more than half a million deaths related to coronavirus by the end of February 2021, according to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. That same estimate shows that “universal mask use” could save nearly 130,000 of those lives.

But as the citizens of Whatcom County and Washington continue to adapt to changing life conditions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, mask use is at 65% in the U.S. and 72% in Washington state, according to the institute.

Restrictions on public events and gatherings have been in place since early March and though progress has been made in lowering the percentage of cases, the case counts remain high and prevent any lifting of the restrictions or returning to normal life.

And with the holiday season just around the corner, State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said that the public must exercise caution with regards to indoor gatherings.

“Winter weather will challenge us to move gatherings indoors where COVID-19 spreads more easily,” Lofy said. “So we have to stay vigilant and find safer alternatives.”

Washington State reported a record 1,777 new cases Saturday, Nov. 7, according to a release from the Department of Health.

Whatcom County remains in Phase 2 of the Safe Start re-opening plan and has 1,694 confirmed cases and 51 deaths, according to information released by the state Department of Health on Saturday, Nov. 7.

There are currently four mask mandates in effect for Whatcom County, according to the county website:

Employers must provide free face coverings to all employees who don’t work alone.

Everyone must wear face coverings in indoor public spaces or outdoor public spaces when social distancing isn’t possible.

Businesses must enforce a face-covering rule for all customers, guests and clients.

Everyone is required to wear face coverings in shared spaces indoors and outdoors including condos and apartment buildings, fraternities and sororities, hotels and motels, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and adult family homes.

The current orders are in place indefinitely until they are repealed or replaced by Gov. Jay Inslee or the Secretary of Health.

In addition to the mandates, the county states that everyone must wear face coverings except for children under five years old and people with medical or mental health conditions that prevent wearing a face covering. Children under two years old should never wear a face-covering due to suffocation risks.

Public settings include stores, restaurants, public transportation, rideshares and trade workplaces like manufacturing, agriculture and construction.

The public may report non-compliant businesses using the state’s online complaint form. Violations carry fines of $10,000 and up. Non-compliant businesses should not be reported to 911.

Face coverings currently encouraged for use include cloth face masks, scarves and bandanas. Medical masks and N95 respirators should be saved for medical personnel and for people with medical conditions instead. Face coverings should be worn to cover both the mouth and nose to prevent droplets from spreading and should be washed or changed after each use or when it gets moist.

Face shields are not a recommended alternative to face coverings because they may not be as effective at stopping the spread of droplets, according to the CDC and the Department of Labor and Industries. If used, face shields should wrap around the face and extend below the chin and be used in conjunction with a cloth mask.

Despite the requirement, Whatcom County says you shouldn’t approach people not wearing a mask in public because they may have a medical reason for not doing so.

“Public health experts agree face coverings are an important tool in preventing COVID and research is increasingly suggesting widespread use is effective. Make sure your face covering covers your mouth and nose but isn’t overly tight or restrictive. Choose a soft fabric such as cotton knit or use a bandana or scarf if that feels more comfortable.”