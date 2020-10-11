COVID-19 case counts for Washington, Whatcom County delayed due to processing issues

Updates on COVID-19 case counts for Whatcom County and the state of Washington were not made available on Sunday, Oct. 11, due to a data processing issue, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

“We hope to resolve these issues and return to regular reporting on Monday, Oct. 12. We also were not able to process the weekly file available for download and will provide the updated file once we resolve the processing issues,” the department posted on its website.

The latest reported numbers from Whatcom County were posted Saturday, Oct. 10, and show the county as having 1,448 confirmed cases and 48 related deaths during the pandemic. The county also reported 102 hospitalizations and 68,556 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Sunday afternoon:

▪ The U.S. has more than 7.76 million reported cases, the most of any nation, and 214,767 deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 37.39 million reported cases and 1.07 million deaths.