Canada is easing its COVID-19 border closure. Here’s what that could mean for you

Whatcom County residents who haven’t been able to see their loved ones in Canada will be able to do so as soon as the Canadian government eases its border restrictions, according to news reports.

The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21 to help slow the spread of COVID-19 between the neighboring countries. Initially set to last a month, the closure has been extended six times to the current timeline of Oct. 21, with some believing that the border may not be opened through the end of 2020.

CTV News reports that Canada is making changes that will allow more families and loved ones to reunite starting later in October.

As well as allowing extended family members back into Canada, the changes also will let international students back in starting Oct. 20, provided they’re attending a designated school with COVID-19 safety plans in place, The Vancouver Sun reports.

However, travelers still must quarantine for 14 days upon entering Canada, unless granted an exemption, according to news reports.

The Canadian government announced it was lifting the restrictions on Friday, Oct. 2, as USA Today reported that the four U.S. senators from Maine and New Hampshire asked President Donald Trump to take a more targeted approach — one that is locally based, noting that the risk of cross-border transmission in their states appeared to be low.

“The protracted closure of the world’s longest international land border to all but essential travel has put immense strain on the communities that straddle the border. Many people that reside along our shared border with Canada are part of remote, rural communities which rely on one another for essential supplies and services,” reads the letter signed by Sens. Susan Collins, Republican from Maine; Angus King, Independent from Maine; Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both Democrats from New Hampshire.

“Family members and loved ones frequently live on opposite sides of the border, creating tight-knit, cross-border communities,” they wrote, adding that the isolation risked “growing as the fall and winter seasons approach if current border restrictions remain in place.”

While the restrictions on international students eases later in the month, the rules for extended families and loved ones will loosen starting Thursday, Oct. 8, according to CTV News and Vancouver Sun reports.

On that date, extended family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents may enter Canada. That includes people who have been dating exclusively for a least one year as well as their dependent children; grandparents, grandchildren and siblings.

Long-term couples who aren’t married and don’t share an address will have to provide a declaration about their relationship that has been notarized.

Foreign visitors who aren’t relatives also will be able to enter Canada starting Oct. 8 for “compassionate” reasons that include visiting a loved one who is experiencing a life-threatening illness or injury, or attending a funeral.