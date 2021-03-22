This Bellingham medical company moves into new building, nearly doubling in size

A Bellingham medical facility recently moved into a much bigger space and will be expanding its services.

Infusion Solutions recently moved to 477 W. Horton Road, in the Cordata neighborhood. At 13,500 square feet, the new building is nearly double the size of its previous location on Prince Avenue, said Chuck Loos, accounts manager for the company.

The company provides a variety of infusion therapies, including chemotherapy, nutrition and pain management. It’s a way of delivering medication that can’t be taken orally, or that needs to be done at a controlled pace. In the new space, Infusion Solutions has 15 chairs, which is more than double the number at the previous building.

“The new building was designed to optimize the infusion experience for patients. Everything on the design side was with their comfort in mind — the colors, the layout, the amenities are all exceptional. I can’t imagine there is a nicer place to get an infusion in the Pacific Northwest,” Loos said in an email.

Infusion therapy was a $13 billion industry in 2015 and has grown rapidly in recent years, according to a blog post in CareCentrix.com. It noted a number of reasons for the rise, including a growing senior population, expansion into underserved groups and the growth of new specialty medicine.

Infusion Solutions, which started in 2010 with six employees, now has a workforce of 54. Loos said he expects more people to be hired now that they are in a bigger space.

Demand for its services was robust in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Loos said, including providing home-based therapies.

“Overall, the pandemic opened the eyes of the medical community to the role of home-based therapies for patients,” Loos said.

The bigger space has also allowed Infusion Solutions to increase its pharmacy, allowing them to jump into more specialty work.