Natural Gas prices are on the rise this winter. Here’s how much it will go up in Whatcom

After a very cold winter last year, Whatcom County residents will be paying more for natural gas this season.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved natural gas rate increases across the state, including for Cascade Natural Gas, which serves Whatcom County. A typical residential Cascade customer will see an increase of 10.8%, or a monthly increase of $5.17 to the average bill.

The rate increase will start Friday, Nov. 1.

Along with last winter’s cold temperatures, which reduced supply, the commission’s news release noted another factor that led to the increase. The 2018 gas pipeline explosion near Prince George, British Columbia, disrupted markets in the Pacific Northwest. While repairs were completed last October, capacity was an issue throughout last winter.

About half of Washington’s natural gas supplies come from British Columbia and Alberta, according to the commission.