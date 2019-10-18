Leadership changes at The Bellingham Herald announced

Executive Editor Julie Shirley is adding general manager responsibilities at The Bellingham Herald as Rusty Dodge has been appointed publisher of the Idaho Statesman in Boise.

The moves were announced Friday, Oct. 18, by McClatchy, which owns both local media companies.

Shirley joined The Herald in 2003. She’s been an editor at newspapers in California, Florida and Washington since 1979. She retains her editorial duties.

Dodge joined The Herald in 2003 as an advertising sales assistant and rose through the ranks to the general manager job. He is also responsible for McClatchy’s strategic sales for the Northwest, a role he will retain in Boise.