Pub that combines miniature golf and local craft beer planning early 2020 opening

Golf and beer have been linked probably since the first 18-hole round was played at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland more than 250 years ago. Golf Digest recently has even ranked the nine best beers for the back nine and examined how alcohol can affect your golf game.

But it wasn’t until 2014 that a trio of Washington natives opened Flatstick Pub, marrying the two pastimes and bringing them indoors — where let’s face it, they belong much of the year here in the Pacific Northwest.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the pub announced in a press release plans to open two new establishments in Bellingham and Tacoma by early next year.

“We don’t have specific opening dates yet, as we don’t know when we will get our building permits at either location,” founder and CEO Sam Largent told The Bellingham Herald. “I think both locations should open early in 2020, with an outside chance of December. January seems like a good bet at this point for both.”

Like the three locations Flatstick already has opened in Kirkland and Seattle at Pioneer Square and South Lake Union, the Bellingham and Tacoma sites will be designed to create a casual craft beer pub that features a unique and challenging miniature golf course.

The Bellingham location will be downtown at 902 N. State St. in a 6,000 square-foot space where New York Pizza and Frank-n-Stein Pub were previously located, according to the release.

“Bellingham was our top choice when we were deciding the next location for Flatstick Pub,” Largent said in the release. “We love the strong sense of community in Bellingham, the many outstanding local breweries and the energy found in a college town.”

Flatstick Pub, which features local craft beers and miniature golf and is dog friendly, plans to open locations in Bellingham and Tacoma in 2020. The Washington-based chain has two Seattle locations and one in Kirkland. Flatstick Pub Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The Tacoma address, meanwhile, will be in a 12,000-square foot location at 809 Pacific Ave., Largent said.

Flatstick also has plans to open a Spokane location before the first of the year, the release stated.

In addition to locally crafted beer, miniature golf and some originally golf-themed games developed by Flatstick, the Bellingham and Tacoma pubs will partner with Seattle restaurateur Ethan Stowell to develop the food menu, according to the release. The locations also plan to welcome minors until 7 p.m. and will be dog-friendly.

According to the press release, Flatstick also is committed to giving back to the communities it operates in, donating more than $140,000 to local charities and non-profits in 2018.

