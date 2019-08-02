Alaska ferry service to Bellingham will resume after three-year deal ends strike

Alaska ferry system brings passengers to Bellingham The southern terminus of the Alaska Marine Highway System is in Bellingham, Wash. Alaska ferries allow for walk-on and vehicle passengers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The southern terminus of the Alaska Marine Highway System is in Bellingham, Wash. Alaska ferries allow for walk-on and vehicle passengers.

Ferry runs between Bellingham and Alaska will resume in the coming days with the ending of a labor strike that began July 24.

Smaller ferry runs could begin as soon as Saturday, but it was unclear as of Friday afternoon when the larger ferry to and from Bellingham will start again.

The Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific and the state of Alaska reached a tentative agreement late Thursday night for a three-year contract, according to a news release from the state Department of Administration.

Both sides were pleased with the agreement, which was reached with the help of a federal mediator, Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka said during a teleconference on Friday.

“It’s good for employees and it’s good for Alaska, and that’s what really matters,” Tshibaka said.

Thousands of passengers were affected by the strike.

As of Thursday afternoon, the state had refunded over $3.2 million in fairs for 8,300 passengers and 2,300 vehicles, according to John MacKinnon, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation.

“That loss of revenue will impact our ability to operate in the future,” MacKinnon said.

Union members still must ratify the contract, which is expected to happen no later than Monday, commissioners said.

The last official contract ended in 2017, and workers had been operating under a series of interim agreements.

“This new agreement addresses many of our members’ concerns,” said Marina Secchitano, IBU president and chief negotiator, in a news release.

“We are very pleased with our new tentative agreement and we appreciate the efforts of the state’s bargaining team in helping to bridge our differences to reach a fair resolution,” Secchitano said.

Contract details will be released once union members have ratified it.

The strike occurred during the peak ferry season, particularly for the route out of Bellingham.

In August the ferry is scheduled to dock in Bellingham each Friday and two Saturdays, according to the Alaska Marine Highway System.

When the service between Bellingham and Alaska will start back up was still being determined Friday afternoon.

“I hope everyone understands that we can’t just flip a switch and get the ships running,” MacKinnon said. “We’re working as expeditiously as possible.”

Learn more

Travels affected by the strike? Call 1-800-642-0066 to ask about your refund.

It may take time to connect with a customer service representative because of the high number of calls, Alaska Marine Highway System officials said.

Details: dot.alaska.gov/amhs

This story will be updated.