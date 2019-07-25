Yes, Peoples Bank’s plastic pigs are back, but this time you have to pay it forward

What you need to know about bank accounts Learn how to compare costs when choosing the right bank to open savings and checking accounts. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Learn how to compare costs when choosing the right bank to open savings and checking accounts.

Pigs may not be able to fly, but if you’re lucky enough to find a green and white one with a Peoples Bank logo on the side and $30 stuffed inside, you might soon be flying somewhere exotic.

Yes, folks, the little plastic pigs are back!

Peoples Bank announced in a press release Thursday, July 25, that it will begin its newest campaign, “Pigs in Paradise,” hiding 200 plastic piggy banks within one mile of each of its 23 locations in Washington State beginning Aug. 1. Each pig will contain $30 cash — $15 for the finder to keep and $15 to be paid forward.

And good news Whatcom County — though Peoples has branches scattered around the state, Whatcom County had nine of them.

That’s right, there should be more pigs for us!

This isn’t the first time Peoples has hidden plastic piggy banks, but the purpose this time, according to the release, is “the importance of both savings and giving back to the community.”

While paying it forward is an honorable concept to promote, what actually would keep you from pocketing the full $30 if you are lucky enough to find a pig rather than paying it forward.

How about the hope for something even better?

If you pay it forward and share your story, you’ll be entered in a drawing to win $2,500 for your “own personal paradise, such as a kitchen remodel or a trip of a lifetime,” the release said.

Even if your name isn’t drawn, you could still win a separate $400 prize — half of which would be for you, and the other half earmarked for a charity of your choice.

To enter the drawing, pay-it-forward stories must be shared on Peoples’ Facebook or Instagram accounts or in-person at any Peoples branch, according to the release. Drawing winners will be announced Sept. 3.

You don’t even need to find a pig to enter the drawing — you just have to pay it forward in some way and share your story. But then you’d be missing out on the pig hunt.

“The ‘Pigs in Paradise’ campaign is a fun way for us to help people think about their financial goals, while also creating opportunities to give back to the communities where we live and work,” Peoples Chief Retail Banking Officer Andy Pohlman said in the release.

Peoples Bank has Whatcom County locations at:

▪ Barkley Financial Center: 3100 Woburn St.

▪ Cordata Office: 4183 Meridian St.

▪ Downtown Bellingham Office: 1333 Cornwall Ave.

▪ Everson Office: 200 E. Main St.

▪ Fairhaven Office at Haggen Fairhaven Market: 1401 12th St.

▪ Fairway Office: 1700 Front St., Lynden.

▪ Ferndale Office: 1895 E. Main St.

▪ Lynden Financial Center: 418 Grover St.

▪ West Lynden Office at Safeway: 8071 Guide Meridian, Suite 101.