Apartments could have bay views from downtown’s urban village district

19-unit apartment building considered for downtown Bellingham A local consulting company is presenting a plan for fall 2019 construction to the city of Bellingham, Wash., for a 19-unit apartment building on the corner of Clinton and E streets. The current office building will be demolished. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A local consulting company is presenting a plan for fall 2019 construction to the city of Bellingham, Wash., for a 19-unit apartment building on the corner of Clinton and E streets. The current office building will be demolished.

Plans for a 19-unit apartment building on the corner of E and Clinton streets will be considered by the city’s Design Review Board.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, AVT Consulting LLC will present its plan for the new building to the board and discuss how it would fit into the city’s design guidelines for the Downtown District Urban Village.

If built, the four-story apartment building will feature 19 units and 10 parking spaces, according to the city’s website.

It will also have patios along the street and decks facing the bay, according to Francine St. Laurent, who works for AVT Consulting LLC and filed the application for the building. She also said the building is being designed to foster a tight community.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The project is still in its early stages, but after all the necessary permits are given, St. Laurent hopes construction will begin in the fall.

The current offices would be demolished and the construction of three on-street parking spots will require the widening of Clinton Street.

The meeting is open to the public and will be at the City Council chambers at 210 Lottie St.

Written comments are due by Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. They can be emailed to the city’s planner, Kathy Bell at kbell@cob.org, or mailed to 210 Lottie St., Bellingham, WA 98225.