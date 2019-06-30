Let kids take a leap at Whatcom’s trampoline park

See inside Bellingham’s new trampoline park Get an inside look inside Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Get an inside look inside Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham, Wash., on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Matt Jones, general manager of Summit Trampoline Park, will never forget its opening.

On the final Saturday of the coldest recorded February in Bellingham history, the warmth of the community’s reception was overwhelming.

“We had almost 1,000 kids come in,” says Jones, a personable, enthusiastic 19-year-old graduate of Ferndale High and Whatcom Community College’s Running Start program.

“It was definitely stressful, but it was certainly exciting,” he says. “The place was just packed and the vibe was awesome.”

Summit is located at 4329 Meridian St. and is part of the former Costco building. Parking is free.

“With its high ceilings and size, this is the perfect location for us,” Jones says. “It’s nearly 20,000 square feet, about 100 feet wide by 200 feet deep. We have nearly 100 trampolines.”

Most of the trampolines are located safely at about floor level, since Jones says the average user is 9 to 14 years old. A mostly college-age staff of up to 20-30 people is on hand at the busiest times.

Hailey Castleman, 11, Derek Castleman, 14, and Jocelyn Hall, 10, jump on a trampoline at Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham. The group was at the park for Hall’s birthday. Lacey Young The Bellingham Herald

When you see the reactions of children making their first visit to Summit, you won’t forget their smiles and their excitement.

“We have a $15 college night on Fridays from 9-11:30 p.m. and people of all ages from toddlers on up can participate at various times,” Jones says. “We have three performance trampolines for advanced jumpers 12 and older.”

The trampoline park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Parents or guardians should accompany children. There is a variety of introductory opportunities along with regular programs, which cost $12.75 for one hour of jumping and $20.75 for two hours. There is also all-day jumping on weekdays for $25.

Toddler time for pre-schoolers is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. “Monday Madness” allows for discounted jumping and “Two for Tuesday” offers two hours for the price of one during the designated times.

“It’s mostly pretty casual for jumpers,” Jones says.

There are several other activities, including a unique basketball slam dunk exercise using a trampoline floor, with two baskets set a child-high level and teen and adult level. Jones says anyone who has always wanted the feeling of dunking will especially enjoy these.

Demond Allen, 15, jumps between trampolines at Summit Trampoline Park in Bellingham. Lacey Young The Bellingham Herald

There is an enclosed “Tower Slide” that is fun and safe for kids of all ages, along with a “Battle Beam” foam pit (think Robin Hood battling with a staff against Little John), plus a giant “Air Bag” jumping exercise that looks like great fun.

There is also a “Dodge Ball Court” and a human spin-powered “Wipeout Arm.” In addition, “Cage Ball” – a combination of volleyball and basketball – is available for multiple participants.

A brochure is available online to explain an extensive program for birthday parties and other activities.

“We sell ‘Grip Sox’ for $2 a pair,” Jones says of the only equipment needed for youngsters to participate at the trampoline park. “They can be washed and used many times.”

This is the first Summit Trampoline Park in the United States, but Jones notes the brand originated with his uncle, Allan Jones of South Carolina, at a site in Puerto Rico, followed by others in Latin America. Matt’s father, Ferndale resident Dave Jones, is the owner of the Bellingham Summit Trampoline Park.