New apartment building being proposed would replace Fairhaven parking lot

By Dave Gallagher

March 31, 2019 05:00 AM

Bellingham

A new building is being considered for a part of Fairhaven that is currently being used as a parking lot.

The mixed-use building is being proposed for the corner of 13th Street and Harris Avenue, near Mount Bakery cafe. The proposal calls for a three-story building that will have retail and 34 apartment units. It will have underground parking that is only available for tenants, according to a public notice.

A meeting is being held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, to introduce the proposal, take comments and answer questions. The meeting is being held at Hillcrest Church at 1400 Larrabee Ave. and is being hosted by Haven Design Workshop.

