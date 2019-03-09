National retail closings hit Bellis Fair, but several stores are bucking closure trends

There’s been a wave of national retail chain store closure announcements the past two weeks.
At Bellis Fair, the only stores that have announced closures are Payless Shoes and Charlotte Russe, two companies that are going out of business.
JC Penney, Victoria’s Secret and the Gap, which have announced they are closing some U.S. stores, will remain open at Bellis Fair, said Austin Israelsky, general manager at the mall.
In other business news:
▪ The hotel at 3750 Meridian St. formerly known as the Econolodge has new ownership and a new name. It’s now known as MorningGlory Inn & Suites and the new owners are Jesse and Young Yoon. The Yoons have operated a MorningGlory Hotel in Ocean Shores for 16 years. According to a news release, they plan on renovating the hotel rooms and expand the lobby. They are also offering a breakfast buffet. Reservations can be taken at 360-671-4600. The company’s website, morninggloryhotel.com, is under construction.
▪ A city building permit application was submitted to convert the second floor of 1307 Cornwall Ave. into residential units.
▪ Earlier this month Cosmic Games moved to Bakerview Square at 410 W. Bakerview Road, next to HobbyTown USA. The game store used to be on Cornwall Avenue, near Bellingham High School.
