New cider place, brewery and restaurant coming to Bellingham

Plenty of food and dining activity happening in Whatcom County the past few weeks. Here are the details:
▪ A state liquor license application was submitted to put in a cider house at 109 Grand Ave., in the former Michael’s Books building. The proposed name is Thousand Acre Cider House and the applicants are James and Jennifer Hagemann.
▪ A liquor license application was also submitted for the Lynden Grocery Outlet, which is going in at 144 Bay Lyn Drive, near Safeway. According to its Facebook page, the store is planning a grand opening in April.
▪ The Ferndale Public Market announced on Facebook that it will be in a new location this season. It will be next to the Ferndale Grocery Outlet on 1750 Labounty Drive. According to its website, the market will be open 2-6 p.m. on Fridays between June 14 and Oct. 11.
▪ As Stemma Brewing Co. gets closer to opening its brewery, the owners participated in their first collaboration beer project with Boundary Bay Brewing, making a blond IPA, according to Stemma’s Facebook page. An opening date hasn’t been announced on their website yet, but they are planning to open this year. The brewery is being built at 2039 Moore St., on the east side of Interstate 5 near the Kentucky Street intersection.
▪ A Bellingham sign permit application was submitted for the former Eat restaurant space at 1200 Cornwall Ave. The sign is for a business called Sabores de Mexico.
▪ A Bellingham building permit application was also submitted for a new restaurant called Crossroads. It’s going into the former Black Forest Steakhouse space at 1263 Barkley Blvd., near Lowe’s.
