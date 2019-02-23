Here’s where the cat cafe will open, plus trampoline park to open and free chowder

Here’s a roundup of Whatcom County retail and restaurant news:
▪ Cat Cafe update: I heard back from Caitlin Unsell of Neko Cat Cafe in Seattle. She confirmed plans to open a Bellingham Neko Cat Cafe, saying she plans on going into the former Quicksilver space at 1130 Cornwall Ave. (Quicksilver moved to the alley side of 1417 Cornwall Ave. last year). The plan is for the cafe to be ready at the end of the year, offering customers a chance to hang out with adoptable cats from the Whatcom Humane Society. The cafe will also offer beer, wine, coffee and snacks. She plans on hiring “Cat Bouncers” and “Pawtenders” this fall. For updates, follow them on Instagram or Facebook.
▪ In honor of National Clam Chowder Day on Monday, Feb. 25, Anthony’s restaurants will be offering a free cup of their chowder with the purchase of an entree. That includes the Bellingham Anthony’s at Squalicum Harbor, according to a company news release. The free bowl of chowder is not being offered at the nearby Anthony’s Hearthfire Grill.
▪ After battling the snowy weather earlier this month, Edaleen Dairy opened its Fairhaven store on Feb. 18.
▪ Summit Trampoline Park plans to open Saturday, Feb. 23, at 4329 Meridian St., near Hobby Lobby, according to General Manager Matt Jones.
▪ Three Bellingham breweries are signed up for the statewide Washington Beer Open House on March 2. More than 100 Washington breweries are taking part, including Chuckanut Brewery, Kulshan Brewery and Wander Brewing. Details can be found on its website.
▪ Jewelry Affair at 1006 Harris Ave. had a sign posted on the front door announcing they will be closed for an extended period, reopening on March 4.
And, a real estate tidbit: Building permit applications were submitted to put in five townhomes in the 4200 block of Deemer Road in north Bellingham.
