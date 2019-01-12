Coffeehouse to create gathering place on road to Mount Baker

A new cafe opening soon in Maple Falls will give hikers and skiers — depending on the season — a place to grab a quick bite when heading into the mountains.
Joe’s Fine Coffee will be offering specials at its grand opening planned for Jan. 12 at 7463 Mt. Baker Hwy., Suite A.
Owner Joe Pilat said in an email that he also wants it to be a place for the community to gather.
Details about the cafe can be found on the company’s Facebook page.
Other tidbits
Aslan Brewing Company announced on Facebook that it will open a taproom in Seattle this summer. It will be in the Fremont neighborhood on Stone Way North. According to the post, Aslan will have seasonal offerings and barrel projects. ... Mix is now open in Barkley Village. The eatery at 2925 Newmarket St. offers salads, soups and fresh ingredients wrapped in warm flatbread. The Barkley Mix is the second such restaurant, with the first opening last fall in downtown Bellingham. Hours for the Barkley Mix are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Details can be found at mixrestaurants.com. ... A state liquor license application was submitted for a tavern called Valley Tap House at 115 Kirsch Drive in Everson, near the Everson Market. ... Summit Trampoline Park, which is going in near Hobby Lobby on Meridian Street, is delaying its opening date. According to its website, the company is now aiming for a Feb. 1 opening. ... A city building was submitted for a new bar at 205 E. Chestnut St., near Cap Hansen’s. The proposed name for the new bar is Humphrey’s, according to the permit. ... Perch & Play, the indoor playground at 1707 N. State St., is offering free play admission to families directly impacted by the partial federal government shutdown, according to a Facebook post.
