Landslide near White Rock forces Amtrak to suspend service

A landslide near White Rock, B.C. has stopped Amtrak’s Cascade train service between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., for at least a day.
The landslide forced the train heading northbound to turn around and head back to Bellingham on Friday afternoon, according to an Amtrak Twitter post. In a follow-up email, Amtrak Public Relations Manager Olivia Irvin said the Cascade service between Seattle and Vancouver is suspended until noon on Sunday, Jan. 6.
According to a report on Canada’s Global News website, the slide happened just north of White Rock and was around 60 feet wide and 10 feet deep.
For the travelers who had to turn around on Friday, Amtrak said it was putting them on a bus to finish the trip.
Amtrak makes two daily round trips between Seattle and Vancouver, with regular stops in Bellingham, according to its website.
