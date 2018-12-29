This popular barbecue restaurant may be closed for good

A popular barbecue restaurant in Lynden apparently has closed its doors.
It appears Jake’s Western Grill at 8114 Guide Meridian, perhaps best known for its smoked beef brisket and country fried chicken, has closed. Readers tell The Bellingham Herald that the restaurant has not been open for a few weeks. Its state liquor license was discontinued Dec. 5, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. A message left last week at the eatery was not returned.
In other restaurant news:
▪ Lummi Island Wild announced on its Facebook page that it is offering a new product: Northwest Smoked Wild Salmon Chowder, made with local salmon caught by reefnets. It made its debut at the Olympia Co-op, but is expected to be in local stores in January.
▪ Growler’s Keep at 436 W. Bakerview Road in the Bakerview Square shopping center is offering a 50 percent storewide discount for those directly impacted by the federal government shutdown. That includes U.S. Coast Guard members at the Bellingham station. Proof of employment at an agency that is currently shutdown is required. Growler’s Keep offers 48 different craft beers, ciders kombuchas and root beers.
▪ Lynden Dutch Bakery announced on its Facebook page that it is discontinuing its wholesale delivery service in order to focus on its retail customers and being a niche bakery.
And some other business tidbits:
▪ Pape Kenworth Northwest at 1400 Iowa St. Pape Kenworth Northwest is a full-service truck dealer. The company’s current closest location is in Marysville.
▪ Woolies, the clothing store at 1201 N. State St., is in the final days of its closing sale.
