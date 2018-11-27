Women exchange farewells at the curbside baggage checkpoint outside the west gates of Denver International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Denver. United Airlines will begin daily flights to Denver and San Francisco out of Paine Field in Everett, beginning March 31.
Six more daily flights announced for Everett’s Paine Field, starting in February

November 27, 2018 05:00 AM

United Airlines unveiled its plans for Paine Field in Everett, with six daily flights beginning March 31.

Four of those daily flights are going to San Francisco and two are heading to Denver, according to a news release from the airline. Tickets are now available for purchase.

The airline’s vice president of domestic network planning, Ankit Gupta, noted in the news release that the flights will give Northwest Washington travelers easy access to its two hubs, connecting travelers to hundreds of its other domestic flights.

United’s announcement comes after Alaska Airlines said earlier this month that it will start its 18 flights out of Everett on Feb. 11.

Alaska Airlines said Thursday it is now selling to tickets for flights from Everett that will begin Feb. 11, 2019. The airline has ticket sales with fares as low as $39 one way.

