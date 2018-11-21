When you’ve had it with turkey, here are the Bellingham holiday shopping hours

Here’s a look at the scheduled openings of some Whatcom County retailers, based on information compiled by BestBlackFriday.com and local sources. Check the ads or company websites to confirm starting times
Thursday, Nov. 22
6 a.m. Kmart
7 a.m. Big Lots!
10 a.m. 2020 Solutions
2 p.m. JC Penney
5 p.m. Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, DSW Shoes
6 p.m. Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Bellis Fair doors open 6 p.m. to midnight, but stores are not required to be open.
Friday, Nov. 23
5 a.m. Fred Meyer
6 a.m. Bellis Fair, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe’s, Home Depot
7 a.m. Harbor Freight tools, PetSmart, Burlington clothing store, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, HomeGoods, Guitar Center
8 a.m. Hobby Lobby, Office Depot/Office Max, Petco, Barnes & Noble, Mattress Firm
9 a.m. Costco
Many county businesses also plan to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24. In downtown Bellingham, stores will offer discounts and a passport program that involves giveaways.
