Black Friday is losing ground to Cyber Monday, so retailers are preparing for both

While Black Friday is losing its luster as a shopping event, it’s not stopping retailers from rolling out deep discounts for Thursday and Friday.
Some Whatcom County retailers will kick things off with Thanksgiving Day openings, while others will follow with early Friday morning openings.
There is some good news for local residents concerned about Bellingham traffic: The city announced that Mahogany Avenue is expected to open around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Mahogany Avenue is the new road just north of the Bakerview Costco that provides a connection between Northwest Avenue and Pacific Highway. It will be another way for drivers to get into that part of town and the Costco parking lot from the north.
Many residents of the Pacific Northwest appear set on avoiding the Black Friday crowds altogether.
According to a retail survey by the Washington State University’s Carson College of Business, 60 percent of consumers prefer doing their shopping online on Cyber Monday (Nov. 26) rather than Black Friday. The survey also found 70 percent of consumers would much rather do something else than shop on Black Friday.
Surprisingly, the survey also found that shoppers age 15-22 are more open to idea of visiting stores on Black Friday.
Even though they are, as a group, the most familiar with online technology, many in that generation consider Black Friday a social event, choosing to hang out with friends and family while looking for deals, said Joan Giese, a WSU clinical professor at the Carson College of Business.
Stores are now catering to both online and in-store shoppers, said Frank Behring, a forum member of gottadeal.com and the founder of blackfridaycharts.com. More “doorbuster” stunts are done online, where customers have a limited time to get something at a certain price. Many brick-and-mortar stores also are trying to make the day more of a social event, he said.
Giese added that shopping local is also an important component to those surveyed, although the survey noted that shoppers are less familiar with Small Business Saturday than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
“For retailers, it’s important to know your customers and what they want,” Giese said.
Whether it is online or inside a store, electronics sales are once again getting much of the attention, with plenty of bargains already advertised. Some of the biggest pushes are with 4K televisions, Behring said.
Drones also are a trendy holiday pick because there are available in many different price ranges, Behring said. There’s the $20-$50 version that children can have fun with around the house, up to professional photography drones that can cost more than $1,000.
Black Friday opening hours
A look at the scheduled openings of some Whatcom County retailers, based on information compiled by BestBlackFriday.com and local sources. Check the ads or company websites to confirm starting times.
Thursday, Nov. 22
6 a.m. Kmart
7 a.m. Big Lots!
10 a.m. 2020 Solutions
2 p.m. JC Penney
5 p.m. Best Buy, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target, DSW Shoes
6 p.m. Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Bellis Fair doors open 6 p.m. to midnight, but stores are not required to be open.
Friday, Nov. 23
5 a.m. Fred Meyer
6 a.m. Bellis Fair, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lowe’s, Home Depot
7 a.m. Harbor Freight tools, PetSmart, Burlington clothing store, Marshall’s, TJ Maxx, Sierra Trading Post, HomeGoods, Guitar Center
8 a.m. Hobby Lobby, Office Depot/Office Max, Petco, Barnes & Noble, Mattress Firm
9 a.m. Costco
Many county businesses also plan to participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 24. In downtown Bellingham, stores will offer discounts and a passport program that involves giveaways.
Other Tidbits
A Bellingham furniture company has changed its name but is remaining a local company. Custom Closets at 4073 Hannegan Road is now known as Inspired Closets Bellingham. Owner Mike Buchholz, who opened Custom Closets 29 years ago, said in and interview that changes include a remodeled showroom and different store hours, which are now 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Details can be found at inspiredclosets.com. ... Simmering Tava, known for its Indian food truck meals, has opened a brick-and-mortar space in downtown Bellingham. According to a Facebook post, it opened on Nov. 2 at 1311 N. State St. Posted hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, closed Sunday.
Comments