Longtime Iowa Street car dealership in Bellingham is closing for good this month

King Volvo of Bellingham is winding down its vehicle sales and will close at the end of November.
The dealership stopped selling its new Volvo cars at the end of October but will continue selling used vehicles for another month, said Debbie Evans, an office manager at the dealership, in a phone interview with The Bellingham Herald. The reason for the closure is that the owner, Frank King, is retiring, she said.
“We want to thank our customers for their years of support,” Evans said.
The dealership is at 1601 Iowa St. The nearest Volvo dealership for new vehicles in Lynnwood, according to the Volvo website.
According to The Bellingham Herald archives, Frank King purchased the dealership at that address in 1995.
