This tasting room in downtown Lynden is closing

One of the first eateries in the remodeled Waples Mercantile Building in Lynden is closing.
Drizzle, which sells infused olive oils and vinegars at a small tasting room and cafe, is closing its Lynden location after nearly three years in order to better focus on its flagship Fairhaven store, co-owner Ross Driscoll said in an email.
The store’s last day in Lynden is scheduled for Oct. 20, but Driscoll said they plan on offering its more popular olive oil products in local stores in the north part of the county, including the Food Pavilion in Lynden and The Market at Birch Bay.
The company also sells products at its website.
Other tidbits
A state liquor license application was submitted for a new sushi restaurant at 1216 Harris Ave. in Fairhaven. The proposed name is Fujisan Sushi and the applicants are Lifu Chen and Miaoyu Zhen. ... A state liquor license was also submitted for a pub in downtown Bellingham. The proposed name is Frank-N-Stein Pub and Sports Bar and the address is 902 N. State St., Suite 106, near Sofie’s Gold Mine & Repair. The applicant is Bradley Kuykendall. ... My Ferndale News, an online news website, reported that a Taco Bell is being built at 5720 Barrett Road, formerly the home of a Denny’s restaurant. ... Herb’s Cider announced on social media, including a Facebook post, that it has opened its tasting room at 1228 Bay St. in downtown Bellingham. The cider business uses organic applies and is operated by Tim “Herb” Alexander, drummer of the rock band Primus. Further details about the company can be found at herbscider.com.
