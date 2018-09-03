‘Heart of downtown’ Bellingham is coming back, say newest tenants

Downtown Bellingham has been a busy place this summer for the merchants who work there, with several new businesses opening their doors.
Business openings on Cornwall Avenue include APSE, which offers ethically made art, apparel and jewelry, and The Chipper Bird, offering local artist and products that include body care, housewares, women’s clothing and accessories. The Chipper Bird is also starting up macrame classes.
Other recent openings include Brazen Shop and Studio, which also offers local handmade goods, jewelry, art and body products; and The Wild Oat, a cafe that focuses on vegan and organic dishes.
Further down Cornwall, Pure Bliss Desserts is also undergoing a major remodel and expansion.
Adrianne Beard, who operates The Chipper Bird, said she’s very excited about what’s happening around her.
“This was the heart of downtown, and it’s great to see it coming back,” said Beard.
Karen Blanquart, co-owner of Brazen, agreed, adding that they’ve noticed more pedestrian traffic in the area. Brazen’s space can be tough to spot, with the storefront on the alley side, but they’ve been getting help from others, including shop-to-shop referrals
“Downtown Bellingham programs such as Downtown Bellingham Art Walk, the wine walk and the evening Commercial Street Night Markets have also helped people discover us in the alley,” Blanquart said.
Other Tidbits
The Electric Beet Juice Co. announced on Facebook that it is moving into a new space. at 1313 N. State St., near Saturna Capital. Its last day at the Bellingham Public Market was on Aug. 24. ... Icing on the Cake has moved into its new space at 201 Grand Ave., near the Lightcatcher Museum. It is open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, closing an hour earlier on the weekend and closed on Monday and Tuesday. Details can be found at realcupcakes.com. ... A new food truck had its grand opening last weekend at Menace Brewing. It’s called Kebab Casual and serves Mediterranean Kebabs, fresh flatbread sandwiches and salads. Details about the truck can be found on its Facebook page. ... A state liquor license application was submitted for a brewery in Bellingham. The business name is Hoppa Brewing and the proposed location is at 2039 Moore St., near Kentucky Street. The applicants are Jason, Allison, Kimberley and Mark Harper. ... The Lil’ Nut Cafe and Diner recently opened at 330 Cherry St. in Sumas. According to its Facebook page, menu items include biscuits and gravy, chicken fried steak, omelets, sandwiches, burgers, lasagna and pizza. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. ... Two Guys Burgers is now open in the food court at Bellis Fair.
