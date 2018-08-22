Here’s where Whatcom County has added jobs in the last two years

Whatcom County’s low unemployment rate could be headed to levels not seen since... well, it’s not clear when but at least nearly three decades.
The local unemployment rate for July dropped to 4.4 percent, according to data from the state’s Employment Security Department. That’s the second time it has hit that low in the past 11 years, the other time being October 2017.
The not-seasonally adjusted rate tends to hit its low in the fall when schools start, the construction industry remains busy and retailers hire for the holiday shopping season. Since 1990, the lowest local monthly rate was in October of both 2006 and 2007, coming in at 4.2 percent.
When it comes to this data, there can be volatility in the numbers, so it’s is also possible the rate this year could swing upward, said Scott Bailey, a regional labor economist for the state. There’s a chance, though, that it could drop below 4.2 percent, he added.
July’s 4.4 percent rate is down from 5.6 percent in July 2016. The number of non-farm jobs in Whatcom County has grown by 5,200 in the past two years, according to the state’s data.
The increase in non-farm jobs spans across most private sector industries, with construction one of the biggest movers. Construction added 1,700 jobs from July 2016, while transportation/trade is up 900. Manufacturing added 600 jobs in the past two years, while leisure/hospitality added 500 jobs.
The one private sector industry that has seen a decrease in the past two years was retail trade, down 100 jobs compared to July 2016. The public sector added 200 jobs in the past two years for a workforce of 15,900.
Comments