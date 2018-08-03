How to fight a faulty property-tax bill

DEAR MR. MYERS: I recently closed the purchase of a small, older home. When reviewing the sale’s closing papers and pro-rated property-tax bill, I noticed that the county tax assessor claims that I have added a second bathroom and remodeled the kitchen, for a total of $32,000. I haven’t done either of these projects, because I can barely afford my new mortgage payments! How did these two errors occur? Can I get a reduction in my property-tax bill because of these mistakes?
ANSWER: The assessor’s mistakes certainly provide fertile grounds to appeal your new property-tax bill and win a reduction that could save you hundreds of dollars for every year that you continue to own the house.
Tax assessors sometimes assume that a major remodeling job has been completed – and then proceed to charge higher taxes – often because homeowners take out a permit to make the improvements from their local building department but then cancel their plans without notifying officials.
Building permits in most counties usually are sent to the assessor’s office, so the assessor starts charging higher taxes for the improvements even though they were never made. Such mistakes often aren’t uncovered until the property is later sold to a keen-eyed buyer like you.
Call your county’s assessor or tax collector to explain the problem and ask how you can file an appeal. If you’re lucky, the assessor will admit the mistake and quickly reduce your annual property-tax bill. But if the assessor won’t do it, you will need to take the faulty assessment to an appeals board and present your case for a reduction by showing records that prove your property was not remodeled.
Recent photographs or video of the nonexistent work may help to win your appeal, especially if they are “time stamped” by the place where you had the pictures printed or the video shows when it was made.
REAL ESTATE TRIVIA: The average American household will spend $2,197 on property taxes for their home this year, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. New Jersey will be the highest, at $7,601 for the state’s median-priced home of $316,400. On a percentage basis, Hawaii will be the lowest – $1,459 for its typical home, valued at $538,400.
DEAR MR. MYERS: Is it true that some universities and colleges rent out their dorm rooms to the public at really cheap prices in the summer when students have gone home for a few months?
ANSWER: Yes, many schools both in the U.S. and abroad offer to rent their dorm rooms for several days, weeks or even a few months to the public after the students have gone home for the summer. Some even offer shorter-term rentals during the spring or winter breaks.
It’s a great way for vacationers to save money, sometimes even more than 50 percent off the cost of renting a comparable hotel room in the same area. Many offer regular maid service, gym or pool privileges or other types of amenities. Some even provide free or discounted meal service in the school’s cafeteria.
As a bonus, you might not even have to pay for a rental car, because most colleges and universities are served by good public-transit services within a short walk of campus.
If you have a particular city or town in mind that you’d like to visit, look up the names of schools in the area online and contact them to see if they offer such rental programs. One of the largest internet companies that specializes in renting overseas dorm rooms at cut-rate prices is UniversityRooms.com.
DEAR MR. MYERS: We signed a one-year lease for our house in February. Last week, the landlord sent us a certified letter that states that she is selling the house, and says we must vacate the premises within 30 days or she will evict us. We have not been late on any of our rental payments. Can she legally evict us just because she has decided to sell the property? Could the new owner raise our rent?
ANSWER: You probably don’t need to worry about leaving your rental house or seeing a rent increase until your one-year lease expires next year.
Nearly every city, county and state across the nation prevents reliable tenants like you from being kicked out of their home simply because the landlord decides to sell. Most also require the buyer to honor the terms of any existing lease by a previous owner, provided that the tenant has made (and continues to make) the rental payments in a timely fashion and adheres to all other terms of the rental agreement.
Of course, if you stop making your rental payments or break other terms of the lease, the owner can evict you in a matter of days and then sue for any back rent you would owe and any damages that might be caused while living there or moving out. Call your local rent board or similar agency to discuss your personal situation.
David W. Myers’ column is distributed by Cowles Syndicate Inc.
