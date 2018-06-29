Whatcom County border crossings will be busy the next two weekends. Here's why

The next two weekends are expected to be especially busy at U.S.-Canada border crossings in Whatcom County.
July 1 is Canada Day, so northbound and southbound crossings are expected to have long wait times this weekend. With July 4 falling on a Wednesday this year, Americans taking a long weekend may also mean longer lines July 7-8, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
It's already been a busy 2018 as more than 5.3 million people have traveled southbound through the five Whatcom County border crossings in 2018 through May. That's a 16 percent increase compared to the first five months of 2017.
Along with the typical advice about bringing correct ID and documents and traveling at off-peak hours, the federal agency also reminded travelers to leave your marijuana stash at home.
Although medical marijuana is legal in both Washington and Canada, trying to take it across the border is illegal under federal law.
The best times to avoid long lines are between 6-8 a.m. and after 5 p.m., according to the CBP.
For further details about traveling across the border, visit the CBP's travel website.
