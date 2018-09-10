Here’s what Bellingham’s air carriers recommend for passengers with disabilities

Bellingham’s air carriers advise travelers with disabilities to arrive two hours before departure, especially if traveling with an electric wheelchair, POC machine or guide dogs, to assist you in a timely, non-rushed manner. People with disabilities board before other passengers.
Every passenger should being identification for security and, if carrying a bag into the cabin, meet size requirements for both the bag and liquids.
Most aspects of senior travel apply to all carriers; check if you have any uncertainties.
Impaired vision
Alaska/Horizon: “It is often difficult for us to identify passengers who may have difficulty reading instruction … please self-identify at both the gate and once onboard. This will allow us to provide you with the best customer service on the ground and in the air.”
Allegiant: “Customers have the option of selecting an option during booking that references the need for any kind of assistance … (that would include) a wheelchair or even an arm to hold onto while making your way through screening, to the gate and onto the plane … service animals must be declared at the time of check in. Airline employees must take notice of the animal to ensure it is providing the service. There is also the option for emotional support animals. In this case, the customer must provide documentation … (from) a medical doctor or mental health care provider treating the passenger (be sure to ask for details needed for the documentation).
Deaf/hearing impaired
Alaska/Horizon: “We have assistance for our passengers who are deaf or hard of hearing. Our call center agents can assist with making reservations … call our accessible services line at 1-800-503-0101 for assistance (dial 711 for relay services).
Wheelchairs, walkers, etc.
Alaska/Horizon: Wheelchairs and wheelchair escorts are available … some airports have electric carts. At Bellingham International, we offer a service that allows passengers to check mobility devices and walkers for a waived fee, at either the ticket counter or gate.
Allegiant: … If a customer needs a wheelchair, we will provide assistance until the customer is on board. The customer’s information will also show that assistance will be needed at the arriving destination. If the customer chooses to bring their personal wheelchair, manual or electric, that items will be “gate-checked” at no fee, and available to them upon their arrival. This also applies to walkers and any assistive devices.
Oxygen
Alaska/Horizon: While it is not necessary to provide advance notice that you will be using a portable oxygen concentrator (POC), we strongly recommend 48 hours advance notice … once your travel plans are confirmed, please call our dedicated accessible services line at 1-800-503-0101 so we may document that you will be using your approved POC during your flight.
Allegiant: Customers can travel with portable oxygen concentrators. They must be airline approved (most are) and have sufficient battery life available to last 150 per cent of the expected flight time. Ventilators, respirators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines and POCs are acceptable as checked or carry-on baggage. The device may be transported in the cabin if the device can safely be stowed under the seat in front of you or in the overhead compartment. Otherwise, we are happy to gate-check your device. … Any customer requiring a constant supply of compressed or liquid medical oxygen cannot travel on Allegiant.
Comments