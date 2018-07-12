Not a fan of internet shopping? There’s still a one-stop place for everything you need

Bellis Fair Mall, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is ideally situated for Whatcom County seniors or others who still prefer in-person shopping experiences.
For seniors who enjoy shopping with grandchildren, there is a designated children’s play area near Target. Stroller rentals and wheelchairs are available, as are safety escorts – just ask any member of the security staff for information.
Take a break: The large mall walkways offer seniors plenty of space and comfortable seating is available for those who want to take a break.
The food court and nearby businesses at the Bellis Fair West entrance currently feature 17 establishments, offering a wide variety of mainstream American along with the popular ethnic fare.
Hours: Hours are generally 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Sundays, when the mall is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours are posted online, or you call 360-671-5654 for information.
Getting there: Bus transportation is also convenient, with numerous sheltered waiting areas on the loop road across from Macy’s, not far from the West Bakerview Road entrance.
For those who prefer to avoid the freeway, Bellis Fair can be accessed easily, although Exit 256B also leads to a Bellis Fair entrance. Bellis Fair offers easy access with two entrances directly off Meridian Street and one entrance directly off West Bakerview Road, near the intersection with Cordata Parkway.
The large lots surrounding the entire mall in a large loop offer parking directly in front of all five Bellis Fair designated anchor stores – Macy’s, Target, Kohl’s, JC Penny and Dick’s Sporting Goods – along with other primary outlets such as Designer Shoe Warehouse and Forever 21. Macy’s has both a regular department store along with a designated Macy’s Home Store.
Shopping: In all, 96 businesses are listed on the Bellis Fair web site, including a mammoth total of 34 clothing specialty stores, including 17 for women, 11 for men and six for children. That doesn’t even include the anchor stores.
The largest other category among specialty stores are a full dozen dealing with health and/or beauty along with seven electronics/entertainment and seven shoe stores.
Since many other businesses are located on both Meridian and Cordata, within a mile or two of Bellis Fair, plenty of shopping can be done in a small area of Bellingham.
