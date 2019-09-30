Here are three ways for Whatcom County residents to celebrate the fall

How to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween Take a minute to view these simple tips to keep you and your family stay safe while trick-or-treating. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a minute to view these simple tips to keep you and your family stay safe while trick-or-treating.

Fall provides a number of opportunities to enjoy the fruits of local farms. Here are three to consider:

Fall Fruit Festival

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6, Cloud Mountain Farm Center near Everson opens its farm for samplings of more than 200 varieties of fruit and fruit products to taste and enjoy at the annual Fall Fruit Festival. Activities include a chance to talk to fruit tree experts and gardening experts, a self-guided farm tour, kids activities, cider pressing, ice cream, pizza, live music, caramel apples, a farm stand and plant sales.

Admission: $15 per carload.

Details: 360-966-5859, cloudmountainfarmcenter.org.

Pumpkin Patch in the Pool

The annual event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, 1114 Potter St., hosted by Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. It’s $6 to swim and take home a pumpkin. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary also will provide life jacket safety for kids, and there will be other treats, games and activities throughout. All ages welcome. Children 6 years and younger need to be within arm’s reach of their adult.

Details: 360-778-7665, 360-778-7000, cob.org/ahac.

Skagit Valley Farm Tours

Festival of Family Farms offers a look into Skagit County’s agriculture industry with educational exhibits, farm tours, gardening demonstrations, free samples, kids activities, corn and hay mazes, animal exhibits, pumpkin patches and scenic tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6.

More info, list of farms and map: festivaloffamilyfarms.com.