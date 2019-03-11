Try to get your kids hooked on fishing? Check out these Whatcom fishing derbies

Interested in getting your kids hooked on fishing at an early age? Here are some fishing derbies you may want to check out:
Kiwanis Youth Fishing Derby
When: 5-10:30 a.m. April 27
Where: Silver Lake Day Lodge
Cost: Free
The Kiwanis Club of Ferndale is hosting its 44th annual event on the opening day of the 2019 freshwater fishing season. Prizes, including rod and reed combos, tackle boxes, nets, lures and bait, are donated by local businesses. Registration begins at 5 a.m. and continues through 9:30 a.m. Competitors must have their derby entries at the registration area by 10:30 a.m. to be measured and recorded. The derby is open to all kids through age 15, and top-three prizes are awarded for the longest fish caught and first limit returned within each age group. Participants can also enter a raffle. The Kiwanis Club will also serve a full pancake breakfast beginning at 6 a.m. at the Silver Lake Lodge. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for kids, with proceeds going to the club.
Bellingham Kids’ Fishing Derby
When: 9 a.m. to noon May 11
Where: Juvenile fishing pond near the Bellingham trout hatchery in Whatcom Falls Park
Cost: Free
The Northwest Washington Steelheaders of Whatcom County will host the 66th annual derby. Participants up to age 9 will compete for prizes between 9 and 10 a.m., with 10- to 14-year-olds competing between 11 a.m. and noon. The are boys and girls divisions in each age group. Younger participants must be accompanied by an adult. State fishing regulations allow youth up to age 14 to fish without a license.
Kids Bluegill Fishing Derby
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 15
Where: Lake Fazon
Cost: Free
The Borderline Bassin’ Contenders, a Whatcom County fishing and hunting club, is hosting its annual derby at Lake Fazon. The event includes prizes for all participants. For more information, email info@borderlinbassincontenters.com.
