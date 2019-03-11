Families

Where are Whatcom County’s best Easter Egg hunts in 2019?

By David Rasbach

March 11, 2019 05:00 AM

Kids grab candy filled eggs at The Great Community Easter Egg Hunt at Pioneer Park in 2014 in Ferndale. With Easter late this year, hunts will be spread over two weekends.
Time to put on the kids’ Sunday best, make plans for brunch, grab a basket and head to Whatcom County Easter egg hunts.

With Easter late this year, hunts will be spread over two weekends. Here are some you may want to check out:

Mount Baker Golden Egg Hunt

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., April 13

Where: Mount Baker Ski Area

A week earlier than Easter this year to avoid a conflict with the tentatively scheduled closing of ski season, this year’s event at the ski area will have plenty of prizes, including freebies from a number of different Whatcom County businesses, skis, snowboards, snow goggles and plenty more. Last year’s Golden Egg Hunt had more than $20,000 in prizes, marketing director Amy Trowbridge said. The main hunt for all ages, which features 6,000 compostable eggs hidden throughout the ski area, is scheduled to begin when the lifts open at 9 a.m. The first to find the Golden Egg will win a 2019-20 season ski pass worth $750. Four age group hunts also will be held for children 2 and younger (beginning at 9:30 a.m.), 3 to 4 (beginning at 10:15 a.m.), 5 to 7 (beginning at 11 a.m.) and 8 to 10 (beginning at noon). All participants in the kids hunts will receive a free T-shirt. The kids hunts are free, but a pass or daily lift ticket is needed for the main hunt.

NCCTK Easter Fun Fair

When: 10 a.m. to noon April 13

Where: North County Christ The King, 1835 Liberty St., Lynden

Kick off the Easter week with a fun fair, complete with live music, crafts, wagon rides, a dunk tank, face painting, candy, and games with prizes…and more candy! The entire family is welcome, but activities are geared for kids ages 2-10. Free.

Egg Hunt at Arne Hanna

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 20

Where: Arne Hanna Aquatic Center, 1114 Potter St., Bellingham

Guaranteed to be warmer, but wetter, than any outdoor egg hunts, the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department event will feature two hunts for eggs filled with toys and candy with other events in between. Bring your suit and towels, as you’re going to get wet. Children 6 and younger must stay within arm’s reach of their adult in the water. Cost is $6.

Sumas Easter Egg Hut

When: 11 a.m. April 20

Where: Sumas City Park on Third Street and Sumas Avenue

Kids up to 12 can participate in the hunt. The Easter Bunny also will be there for pictures.

Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt at Boundary Bay

When: 11 a.m. April 21

Where: Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Trail, Bellingham

The Easter Egg Hunt in the beer garden begins at 11 a.m., rain or shine. Organizers suggest you arrive a few minutes early to give you the best chance to find eggs, and don’t forget your Easter basket.

Semiahmoo Easter Egg Hunt

When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 21

Where: Semiahmoo Resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine

Two hunts will be held — one at 10 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. There will be an area for kids 5 and younger and a larger area for the bigger kids.

Easter Bunny Photos

When: Noon to 4 p.m. April 13-14

Where: PetSmart, 4379 Guide Meridian St., Bellingham

Cost: Free

Bring the whole family, including the furry members, for a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny.

