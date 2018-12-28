Celebrate the new year with a splash – literally

Hundreds of people around Whatcom County greet the new year with a splash, literally, into the frigid waters of Lake Padden or Birch Bay.
“There’s a motivational satisfaction to it,” said Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce president Douglas Bennion.
Both the city of Bellingham and the Birch Bay Chamber of Commerce have hosted these free signature events for several years.
In Bellingham it’s the Polar Dip, and in Birch Bay it’s the called the Polar Bear Plunge.
Birch Bay’s event starts 10 a.m. every year with the blast of a bullhorn from the shore near near Birch Birch Bay Beach Park, in the 7900 block of Birch Bay Drive, Bennion said in an interview.
Birch Bay’s New Year’s celebration begins the night before with a 7 p.m. event called the Ring of Fire and Hope, where participants bring roadside flares to stick in the sand, Bennion said.
“All of the bay is ringed in light,” he said.
Bellingham starts its New Year’s Day event every year at 11 a.m., with a Resolution Run/Walk on the 2.6-mile trail around Lake Padden.
“This is the perfect celebration for families,” said Lance Romo, of the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.
A countdown to the Polar Dip begins 10 seconds before noon and culminates with a mad dash into the lake.
It’s a festive atmosphere, with groups of friends and families and many participants in costume.
Romo said in an interview that those who wear a costume should consider the weight of water that their garb will absorb.
Those who’ve done the events recommend wearing lace-up shoes and bringing a big towel.
Lake Padden’s showers and changing area won’t be available for this year Polar Dip, because it’s being rebuilt.
