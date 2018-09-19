Bellingham’s SeaFeast is ‘like a fair for fish’

“Name the Fish Species” is one of the hands-on activities at this year’s SeaFeast Wharf, which will be lined with more than 130 booths, including Allied Arts of Whatcom County’s artist row. Some competitions include Survivor Suit Races, XtraTuf Stomp “Walk the Plank” and a Herring Toss. Bellingham SeaFeast/Edmund Lowe Photography Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald