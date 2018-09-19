Bellingham’s SeaFeast is ‘like a fair for fish’

SeaFeast, an annual festival now in its third year, celebrates Bellingham’s seafaring history and culture with food, contests and exhibits that demonstrate the importance of the city’s working waterfront.
More than 10,000 people attended the two-day SeaFeast in 2017, doubling the first year’s attendance. Admission is free.
Most of the family-oriented events are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Zuanich Point Park and Squalicum Harbor, said Mike McKenzie, the event’s marketing manager.
“It’s like a fair for fish,” McKenzie said.
There’s food, music and entertainment, demonstrations, dozens of informational and interactive displays, boat rides and tours, games and other activities – all with a maritime theme.
“Kids find it fascinating that they get to go on working commercial fishing boats,” he said.
McKenzie said most of the activities and games are kid-friendly, including the Fish Toss, Walk the Plank and Guess the Fish Species. There’s also a Field of Fun with kid-oriented crafts and activities.
“They get really excited about the Coast Guard cutter. A lot of kids are in awe,” McKenzie said.
Another hit is the Coast Guard rescue demonstration, as a helicopter swoops in low to drop a swimmer, he said.
“It’s pretty amazing,” he said.
Robert Mittendorf: 360-756-2805, @BhamMitty
SeaFeast events
General admission is free. Some activities require a ticket. Most events at Squalicum Harbor and Zuanich Point Park.
Friday, Sept. 21
Noon-8 p.m. SeaFeed at the Harbor – Squalicum Boathouse Parking Lot.
4-4:45 p.m. Lummi Nation Canoes arrive – Waypoint Park Beach in Downtown Waterfront District.
5-5:45 p.m. Welcome Ceremony – Maritime Heritage Park Amphitheatre
6:15 p.m. VIP Cruise to SeaFeed at the Harbor, $75
6-11 p.m. FisherPoets-on-Bellingham Bay, $5
Saturday, Sept. 22
11 a.m.-7 p.m. – SeaFeed at the Harbor, $75
10 a.m.-6 pm. – Food Court
10-6 p.m. – Fun in the Park: Xtratuf Stomp – Walk-the-Plank, Herring Toss, Wooden Toy Boat-Making, Kids Activities
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – Meet your Fisherman 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Paddle Adventure Course
10:45 a.m.-5:10 p.m. – Boat Rides and Industry Tours – 3 time slots - $10 adult; $5 child 12 and under
11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Go Fish Stage
11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. – Main Stage Entertainment 11-Noon – Swing Connection
Noon-8 p.m. – Brews-with-a-View
Noon – Sea Scouts, Lummi Nation Black Hawk Dancers
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. – Legacy; Soul of Bellingham Bay Awards Presentation
1 p.m. – Coast Guard – Helicopter Rescue-at-Sea
1:30 p.m. – Bridge
2 p.m. – Oyster Shuck and Slurp Contest
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m. – Jonah Sol – Musical performer
2:30 p.m. – Xtratuf Stomp
2:50 p.m. – Orville Johnson
3:50 p.m. – Herring Toss
4:15 p.m. – Ray Troll and The Ratfish Wranglers
4:30 p.m. – Survival Suit Awards Presentation
6:45 p.m.-8:30 p.m. – Baby Cakes
