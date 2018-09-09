Enjoy listening or reading aloud? Try these children’s stories

Do you remember what it felt like when your mom or dad read a story to you? I do. That feeling of being transported to another world, eyes wide open, seeing the story as if on a movie screen in my head. Somehow understanding the story, even if I didn’t yet have the words.
Even now, as an adult, when I visit a storytime and hear a librarian reading a book to a group of children, I’m captured by the story, the rhythm of language, the sound of turning pages and the beautiful illustrations. They pull me in and give me a glimpse of another world.
I love to watch the adults at storytimes, too. We never really outgrow the joy of listening to someone read to us. Share that joy with someone in your life. Check out the books below, recommended by Whatcom County Library System’s Early Learning Coordinator Theresa Morrison and Children’s Services Coordinator Tammy LaPlante. Reserve them online at Whatcom County Library System or Bellingham Public Library, pick them up at your nearest public library, and go exploring.
“Grains of Sand” written and illustrated by Sibylle Delacroix (France)
A young girl and her toddler brother have just returned from a vacation at the beach. All they have left are their memories and a shoe full of sand. What would happen if they planted the sand? Delacroix uses only four colors to create a magical world where summer doesn’t have to end. For toddlers and preschoolers.
“Grandma’s Tiny House: A Counting Story” by JaNay Brown-Wood (California), Illustrated by Priscilla Burris (California)
Grandma’s house is always the best place for a family gathering, but her house is tiny and the family is growing. Will they all fit? Count along as cousins, aunts, uncles and friends bring delicious treats to the party. How can the tiny house accommodate all this fun? For toddlers and preschoolers.
“That’s My Book! And Other Stories” written and illustrated by Salina Yoon (South Korea)
This new beginning reader series (“Duck, Duck, Porcupine”) stars three characters: Duck (the older sister) Porcupine (her best friend), and Little Duck (the little brother). Charming tales with adorable illustrations show friends and siblings bringing out one another’s best qualities and appreciating the world around them. For grades K-2.
“My Awesome Summer by P. Mantis” written and illustrated by Paul Meisel
“Diary entries” from a praying mantis cover everything from birth on May 17 to a farewell entry on Oct. 17 and all of the hunting, eating, hiding and growing in between. Beautiful, detailed illustration help us to see the amazing hunters who live under our noses for a whole summer – usually without our notice. For grades K-3.
“This Is How We Do It: One Day in the Lives of Seven Kids from around the World” by Matt Lamothe
Meet seven real kids from Italy, Japan, Iran, India, Peru, Uganda, and Russia. See how they play, the homes they live in, the foods they eat, where they go to school, and much more. While kids across the globe may play different games and eat different foods, their daily routines are very much the same. For grades K-3.
“Dragons and Marshmallows” by Asia Citro (Zoey and Sassafras #1)
Science and magic come together in this charming series debut. Zoey can see magical creatures, and when a sick baby dragon shows up, she and her cat, Sassafras, are there to help. Zoey puts on her Thinking Goggles, and employs the scientific method to figure out what to do. Will she succeed before it’s too late? For grades 1-3.
“Don’t Read This Book Before Bed: Thrills, Chills and Hauntingly True Stories” by Anna Claybourne
If you like scary things, this book has it all, and it’s all true. Ghosts, bloodsucking bats, a fungus that turns ants into zombies, the real Dracula and Mongolian Death Worms are just some of the topics in this hair-raising book. Seriously, don’t read this before bed. For grades 4-6.
“Restart” by Gordon Korman
An accident leaves 13-year-old Chase with no memory of himself, his family, or his friends. When he returns to school in the fall, the ways his classmates react to him make it apparent that the old Chase was not a nice person. The new Chase isn’t like that at all. Can a bully really change? For grades 4-7.
Lizz Roberts is the community relations coordinator for the Whatcom County Library System.
