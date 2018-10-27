Santa hats, elf garb, antlers, Rudolph noses, jingle bells ... and running shoes?

When you see thousands of runners of all ages dressed in the red, white and green of Yuletide – plus a cadre of Christmas-costumed canines – it can only mean one thing.
Bellingham’s Jingle Bell Run, now in its 31st year, is one of 100 similar events around the nation that raise money to fight arthritis, which is the leading cause of disability in the U.S.
Participants – including many families with children and pets – don Santa hats, elf garb, reindeer antlers and even red Rudolph noses.
It benefits the Arthritis Foundation, said development manager Lori McKnight.
“Bellingham is such an amazing community,” McKnight said. “Every year we have a lot of fun people who bring their dogs.”
And they dress them in crazy costumes, too.
This year’s event, a 5K run/walk, starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the parking lot at Bellingham High School, 2020 Cornwall Ave.
Early-bird online registration (which comes with a long-sleeve T-shirt) is $25 for adults and $15 for children, she said.
“You don’t have to fund-raise, but lots of people do,” she said.
A $75 entry fee gets you a long-sleeve tech tee, a free coat check and other VIP incentives, she said.
There’s a costume contest at 8 a.m., and participants who don’t register online can show up starting at 7 a.m.
McKnight said many people form teams and fundraise for the event, which has a goal this year of $190,000.
All donations go toward the Arthritis Foundation and its research, plus medication for arthritis patients and patient advocacy. It also supports local programs, such as local support groups and a summer camp in Stanwood.
From Bellingham High, the Jingle Bell Run heads south on Cornwall Avenue and through the north end of downtown, into the Lettered Streets neighborhood and back to Bellingham High.
Comments