Break out your red, white and blue and head to these Independence Day celebrations

The annual Haggen 4th of July celebration has been a staple in Bellingham for nearly 30 years. The Bellingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, Haggen Northwest Fresh and the Port of Bellingham offer up a day of children’s games, live music and a beer garden, all leading up to fireworks over Bellingham Bay.
Events are at Zuanich Point Park at Squalicum Harbor in Bellingham.
The children’s games run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music from 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Vendor booths and food trucks will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The beer garden is open 2-10 p.m. in the Squalicum Boathouse.
The event closes with the fireworks show, which is scheduled to begin around 10:30 p.m.
Blaine festivities
The city of Blaine invites families to come early to downtown and find a great spot to enjoy the parade and stay late to experience the fireworks.
The 17th annual Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration Wednesday, July 4, includes a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., a parade at noon, a “show and shine” car show with more than 200 classic vehicles, a street fair and a fireworks display over the bay at dusk.
The street fair and car show are downtown on H Street near Harrison Street.
The parade is on Peace Portal Drive, starts at F Street and ends at Cherry Street.
If you want to be in the parade, there is no need to pre-register to participate, however it is recommended your fill out the parade registration form ahead of time and bring to the parade line up. Most entries are free, though there is a fee of $25 for political entries and a $10 entry fee for businesses that are not members of the Blaine Community Chamber.
Parade staging is on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. Parade judging is at 11 am. You can register your parade entry on Event Brite ahead of time. For parade information or to download a parade entry form go to: blainechamber.com or call 360-332-4544.
